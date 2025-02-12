Pearland has highest rate of new wealthy residents in Houston, study finds

PEARLAND, Texas -- Where are the wealthy settling down in H-Town? The Houston neighbor of Pearland has added a larger percentage of high-income households recently than any other local city, and it ranks among the top 50 U.S. places with the biggest growth of high earners.

A new study by financial tech company SmartAsset, "Cities Adding the Most High-Income Households - 2025 Study" examined Census Bureau income data across 352 American cities. They were ranked based on the growth in high-earning households as a percentage of total households between 2022 and 2023. For the purpose of the study, high-income households are defined as those making $200,000 or more per year.

Pearland ranked No. 48 nationwide and No. 9 in Texas.

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: Houston was a top 10 destination for movers in 2024, new report says