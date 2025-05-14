Authorities searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run of 76-year-old in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in northwest Harris County are asking for people's help in finding the driver of a deadly hit-and-run incident from Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office said the incident happened at about 8:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 5400 block of Northcrest Village Way. Deputies were called to a pedestrian walking down the road who was hit by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found a 76-year-old Asian man unresponsive. Deputies administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, taking him to Houston Northwest Hospital, where he died, according to Pct. 4 Asst. Chief Daniel Garza.

Garza said, based on witness information in their investigation, the suspected vehicle is a 2016-2019 Chevy Malibu, with damage to its passenger side.

The victim's name was not immediately known, but Garza said the 76-year-old lives in the neighborhood and was doing his daily routine of walking near his home when he was hit, and he's well known among neighbors.

Anyone with information on the crash, the suspect, or the vehicle is urged to call 281-376-3472 or CrimeStoppers.