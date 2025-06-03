Girl reunited with family after Pasadena police say she was wandering near Richey Street and SH-225

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The Pasadena Police Department said officers reunited a young girl with her family after she was found walking alone on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the girl, who is believed to be about 8 to 10 years old, was found near Richey Street and Highway 225.

Officers responded to the scene and were searching for her family around 5:30 a.m.

"They were able to locate her and she appears unharmed, but is non-verbal and very upset," the police department said in a Facebook post. "She is safe with our officers, who are keeping her comfortable during this investigation."

In an update just before 10 a.m., police announced that they had located the girl's family.

The department said that an additional investigation will be conducted to determine how this happened and whether any further steps should be taken to ensure her safety.

