2 men arrested in connection with attempted armored truck theft in Pasadena, officials say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men were arrested after being accused of robbing two armored truck guards in broad daylight in Pasadena on Tuesday, according to police.

Police said a call reporting the attempted robbery occurred at about 3:19 p.m. Officers responded to the active scene at around 3:23 p.m. outside a Chase Bank at 5150 Fairmont Parkway.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, two Loomis Armored Transport guards were at a Chase Bank ATM when two armed men approached them.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Pasadena police investigating attempted robbery involving armored truck outside Chase bank

Officials said the suspects fled before officers arrived and made off with canisters that were soon found to be empty.

Police said officers found the suspect's car in a nearby area after it was reported stolen from the Dallas area.

The investigation continued, and officials identified the suspects as 27-year-old Pedro Sifuentes and 32-year-old Irvin Ramos. A second vehicle was recovered, along with several firearms and armored vests.

Police said Sifuentes was taken into custody by Pasadena police at the Harris County Jail. Ramos was arrested with the assistance of Sugar Land SWAT and is being held at the Fort Bend County jail on additional drug-related charges.

Both are charged with aggravated robbery, officials said.