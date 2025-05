Pasadena police investigating attempted robbery involving armored truck outside Chase bank

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Pasadena police are investigating an attempted robbery involving an armored truck.

Police said a call reporting the attempted robbery came in at about 3:19 p.m. on Tuesday. Officers responded to the active scene at around 3:23 p.m. outside a Chase Bank at 5150 Fairmont Parkway.

No injuries were reported, and no suspects are in custody at this time.