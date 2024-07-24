Pasadena dad left infant in dumpster, claimed he no longer wanted to care for her, records state

Anferne Gray faces multiple charges, including child abandonment, after he allegedly left his daughter in a dumpster for hours, records state.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena father abandoned his daughter in a dumpster outside of a restaurant on Monday, court records allege.

Anferne Gray went before a judge Tuesday, where it was revealed he was allegedly overcome with mental anxiety and no longer could or want to care for the baby.

According to records, Gray said he was going to turn the child into a fire station but didn't do so. Instead, the girl was left outside of a motel pool, unattended for 15 minutes. He then walked to a nearby restaurant, where he left her in a dumpster for three to four hours.

The child is expected to survive, but any latest information on her health was not immediately known.

On top of a child abandonment charge, Gray also faces assault of a family member and assault on a family member impeding breathing counts, according to records.

He is expected to appear in court again on Wednesday.

This is just one of two troubled incidents. Over the weekend, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a baby left in a dumpster in southwest Houston. In that case, officers arrived at the scene on Dashwood Drive, heard a baby crying, and found the baby in an apartment complex's dumpster. The child is in good health.