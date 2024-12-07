Parents concerned over Goose Creek CISD proposal to repurpose Lamar Elementary

A letter from the superintendent said the school would offer daycare services and alternative learning opportunities for students with work, health, and life obligations.

A letter from the superintendent said the school would offer daycare services and alternative learning opportunities for students with work, health, and life obligations.

A letter from the superintendent said the school would offer daycare services and alternative learning opportunities for students with work, health, and life obligations.

A letter from the superintendent said the school would offer daycare services and alternative learning opportunities for students with work, health, and life obligations.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Goose Creek CISD elementary school may be reallocated for other purposes, and parents are upset and fighting back. Lamar Elementary School is in the Baytown area, and the district says declining enrollment is the reason they'll be recommending the change.

The school is in the middle of a quiet neighborhood and has been attended by generations of family members.

"I went here. My sister went here. My two oldest also went here pre-K to fifth grade, and I currently have two enrolled here as well," Aleyda Alvarez, a mom, said.

Alvarez said she was shocked when she got a letter from Goose Creek ISD, saying the district may be repurposing Lamar Elementary.

"It would be a big negative impact on the community in this neighborhood that has been established here for many years," Alvarez said.

Goose Creek ISD said enrollment in this part of the district is down. Lamar sits at less than 60% capacity. The proposal would move students to nearby schools that also have declining enrollment, like George Washington Carver and Ashbel Smith, both less than a mile from Lamar.

Alvarez feels that decision could have negative impacts.

"Teachers would be overworked. I feel like they are already overworked. They would have more students, and they would have to tend to them. Grades would drop drastically," Alvarez said.

The district also said all staff at the school will keep their jobs within the district, but Alvarez worries about retention when some teachers have been here for years.

"We have some staff members that have been here over 20 years, and it would be really hard for them to go elsewhere," Alvarez said.

What would happen to Lamar if the board passes the proposal?

A letter from the superintendent said the school would offer daycare services and alternative learning opportunities for students with work, health, and life obligations.

The district said the proposal will be presented to and decided on by the school board by the end of the year. Alvarez is working to get parents to sign a petition to stop the change.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.