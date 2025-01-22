24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Oscars 2025: Here's where to watch live and see the full list of Academy Awards nominees

The 97th Oscars will air Sunday, March 2, 2024 on ABC.

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 11:56PM
Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 97th Oscar nominations
Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will come together to reveal the 97th Oscars nominees. Tune in at OnTheRedCarpet.com for live coverage!

LOS ANGELES -- After a series of delays due to the Los Angeles-area fires, the 97th Oscar nominations presentation will take place tomorrow morning.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang will announce all 23 categories live from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST.

Watch the presentation in the video player above at that time.

You can also watch live on ABC's "Good Morning America," ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, will air on ABC on Sunday, March 2, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. This will be his first time hosting the award show.

Check back tomorrow morning to watch the announcement and see the full list of nominations.

All categories are listed below:


  • Actor in a Leading Role

  • Actress in a Leading Role

  • Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Animated Feature Film

  • Animated Short Film

  • Best Picture

  • Costume Design

  • Cinematography

  • Directing

  • Documentary Feature Film

  • Documentary Short Film

  • Film Editing

  • International Feature Film

  • Live Action Short Film

  • Makeup and Hairstyling

  • Music (Original Score)

  • Music (Original Song)

  • Production Design

  • Sound

  • Visual Effects

  • Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

  • Writing (Original Screenplay)

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC.

Live red carpet coverage starts at 4 p.m. ET | 1 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."

Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT. The Oscars are followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

