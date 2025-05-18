Officer injured after getting hit by car during traffic stop in northeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer was hurt when he was hit by a car during a traffic stop in northeast Houston, according to police.

Officers responded to the incident at about 1:19 a.m. in the 600 block of Maxey Road on Sunday.

Police say the officer was detaining a different driver during a traffic stop. The officer then noticed a car traveling at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of the road, police said. The officer reportedly jumped into his patrol car to avoid getting hit, but his cruiser was hit.

According to police, the officer was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.

Police believe that the driver responsible may have been intoxicated, but an investigation continues into the case.