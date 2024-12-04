PlayStation deal turns into car chase as thief and victim fight for control after robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An accused thief crashed a car while fighting his victim for control of a PlayStation he had sold him, police say.

Landen Dillon told Eyewitness News he was trying to buy a PlayStation 5 for his brother's 12th birthday.

He found one on the website OfferUp and agreed to meet outside his home near South Post Oak and Beltway 8 around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

"My first time getting something from OfferUp, it was cool. It wasn't no grimy stuff," Dillon said.

This time was different. The seller told him his brother would be dropping off the PlayStation. After getting $320 from Dillon, he wanted an extra $20 to deliver it.

When 18-year-old Daryus Young pulled up with the PlayStation, Dillon said he sent him the extra money via CashApp.

Dillon said he was leaning through the driver's side window when the suspect began driving off with his money and the PlayStation. Dillon said he leaped into the car and tried to wrestle the PlayStation away.

"He was pushing it. But it's like I was still hanging on. So, that's why I felt like a Batman and Joker-like situation. Like I was still on there, the cap flying. My uggs fly, my flip flops fly off," Dillon said.

Dillon said the suspect drove through yards and even hit a mailbox. Surveillance video shows him crashing into a tree.

"He started complaining like, 'Look what you did to my car. Look what you did to my car,'" Dillon said.

The video shows the suspect and Dillon emerging from the car and continuing to fight for control of the PlayStation.

"He ain't fixing to get away with a PlayStation 5. I couldn't let him get away. I already sent the money," Dillon said.

Dillon eventually got the PlayStation and left Young at the scene, where police say they found him.

Young was charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and has since been released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

