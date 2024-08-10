Shoplifting suspect shot by off-duty officer after scuffle in Buc-ee's parking lot, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by an off-duty officer in Texas City on Friday evening, according to the Texas City Police Department.

The shooting happened outside a Buc-ee's gas station near the Gulf Freeway and Holland Road parking lot at around 10:35 p.m.

Texas City Chief of Police Landis Cravens said the officer was working a second job at the convenience store and attempted to detain a person suspected of shoplifting.

Police said the person in question began resisting the officer, which started a fight between the two.

The off-duty officer then tried other methods, such as a stun gun, to get the person under control before taking out his gun and opening fire, Cravens said.

The suspect was shot once. They were taken to UTMB Galveston, where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured.