Off-duty officer shoots men in his backyard who were running from drive-by shooting, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was killed and another was injured after jumping into an off-duty officer's backyard in the North Shore area on Thursday.
Investigators believe the two men were escaping a drive-by shooting and were mistaken for intruders when they hopped a fence, entering the off-duty officer's backyard.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the off-duty officer shot both men, sending one to the hospital and killing the other.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an investigation is ongoing and the information is preliminary.