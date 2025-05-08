24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Off-duty officer shoots men in his backyard who were running from drive-by shooting, HCSO says

KTRK logo
Thursday, May 8, 2025 12:57PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was killed and another was injured after jumping into an off-duty officer's backyard in the North Shore area on Thursday.

Investigators believe the two men were escaping a drive-by shooting and were mistaken for intruders when they hopped a fence, entering the off-duty officer's backyard.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the off-duty officer shot both men, sending one to the hospital and killing the other.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said an investigation is ongoing and the information is preliminary.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW