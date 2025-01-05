North Houston man recounts after getting hit by stray bullet in his front yard on New Year's holiday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston man was one of a handful hit by stray bullets over the New Year's holiday.

Noe Sanchez said he was standing in his front yard on Firnat Street around 10 p.m. on Tuesday when a bullet came flying through his fence and hit his head.

"When I touch my head and I see the blood, I say, 'Woah, oh my God,'" Sanchez said.

Miraculously, the bullet had only grazed his scalp and didn't penetrate any further.

With blood pouring down his face, Sanchez said the gunshots continued to ring out as he called 911.

Houston police say a total of four people were injured by suspected celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including a 7-year-old boy.

Police have arrested nine people, who now face up to a year in jail.

Sanchez said he managed to trace the path of the bullet that struck him.

It left holes in fences up and down his street, and you can see damage as far as three houses away.

"People don't think about the neighbor, don't think of nobody," he said.

