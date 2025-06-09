HCSO releases drone video when barricaded suspect fatally shot by SWAT at apartment balcony

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office released drone video showing the moments leading up to SWAT law enforcement officers shooting a suspect who was barricaded inside a northwest Harris County apartment complex back in April.

On April 21, the sheriff's office said they received reports of a man firing gunshots from the balcony and barricading himself inside an apartment on Dancy Road.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Carlos Huitz, had gone onto the third-floor balcony, still armed with a pistol.

Investigators said SWAT members called Huitz's cell phone to try to de-escalate the situation and get him to surrender peacefully, but Huitz did not comply.

After hours of unsuccessful attempts to convince Huitz to surrender, the sheriff's office said SWAT personnel deployed a gas canister into the apartment.

Huitz then exited onto the balcony and raised his gun, according to investigators. SWAT deputies then fired their weapons, striking Huitz and killing him.

Gonzalez said no law enforcement officers were injured in the incident.

Anyone with information relevant to this critical incident is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

