Experts discuss possible changes coming to Houston-area events after New Orleans terrorist attack

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Local security experts believe changes will be made to events following the deadly New Orleans terrorist attack, and at least one Houston-area city is doing just that.

Experts say you may see more police presence, barricades, and less access.

These are changes experts say may need to happen after Shamsud-Din Jabbar allegedly used a pickup truck to slam into a New Year's crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 14 and injuring dozens.

Houston is no stranger to large-scale events. Next week, the Texans host the playoffs.

In two and a half weeks, the Chevron Houston Marathon takes place. The mayor's office says special events are well coordinated and planned, from security to traffic and road closures.

The Houston Police Department or the Harris County Sheriff's Office wouldn't say if any changes are being made. Former FBI agent James Conway said it's possible, but he said it shouldn't just be the police making changes.

Authorities are calling the attack an ISIS-inspired act of terror.

"It's a concern, but I think people need to take some responsibility themselves," Conway said. "That is situational awareness. Take your face out of this thing and pay attention around you. If you see something, and if your gut tells you a lot, and if you see something that doesn't look right, move on and move on quickly."

Galveston will also host several large events, including Mardi Gras in late February and early March. Before they take place, a city spokesperson said meetings have been underway after the New Orleans incident.

Officials there are looking at barriers. A Galveston spokesperson didn't provide details but says additional precautions will be taken after what happened.

