Authorities search storage unit near NOLA attack suspect's Houston-area home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Law enforcement searched a storage unit at a facility in north Harris County overnight as part of their investigation into the deadly New Orleans attack.

ABC13 cameras captured a heavy police presence at Sparebox Storage on Walters Road near Spears Road -- less than two miles away from the residence of the suspect in the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans.

According to a statement from the FBI, the location was cleared and there is no threat to public safety.

"I can confirm that FBI Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office were present at the 11900 block of Walters Rd last night conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity related to the Bourbon Street attack," a spokesperson with the FBI said in a statement. "FBI Houston cleared that location at approximately midnight. There was, and is, no threat to public safety at this time in relation to that activity."

It's been nearly a week since the attack left 15 dead, including the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar.

The FBI continues to ask anyone with information to reach out with tips, photos, or videos.

This comes as ABC News obtained new images related to the attack showing two homemade explosive devices that, thankfully, didn't go off.

The special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms said the explosive devices Jabbar planned to detonate were made in a way that indicated inexperience and a lack of understanding as to how the devices actually work.

One photo shows an improvised explosive device inside an ice chest. Authorities say it included a steel pipe and dozens of nails.

The other photos show what's being described as a similar device, but inside of a water cooler.

Investigators found precursor chemicals at Shamsud-Din Jabbar's Houston home after the deadly terror attack in New Orleans on New Year's Day.

Authorities said there are a couple of theories as to why neither went off. One could be that Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police before he had the opportunity to detonate them. The other could be that they didn't work properly.

Authorities said they also found jars of flammable liquid inside the truck Jabbar used in the attack and a large quantity of powdered material at a rental property in New Orleans where he stayed.

The New Year's Day attack killed 14 victims, but it could have been more had the explosives gone off.

