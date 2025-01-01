All members of Waltrip HS Band accounted for and safe after NOLA attack, HISD confirms

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A group of Houston ISD students, parents, and staff who traveled to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl have all been accounted for and are safe, according to the district.

The announcement comes after a suspect, identified as Shamsud Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old U.S. citizen from Texas, drove a truck through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street early Wednesday morning, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens.

The Waltrip High School Ram Band shared the following statement in a post on Facebook:

"While we are currently in New Orleans, none of our students, chaperones, or staff were in the vicinity of the crash that occurred.

After attending the awards banquet at our hotel and receiving our Sugar Bowl Sweepstakes Grand Championship, all of our students were in their rooms by 10:30 p.m.

We are praying for all of those involved in the attack."

The band performed in the 2025 Allstate Sugar Bowl Parade and scored first place in the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Field Show Competition.

The band said it is following the safety procedures outlined by the city and the Sugar Bowl staff. The Sugar Bowl was postponed to Thursday night.

HISD said no students were near Bourbon Street at the time of the attack.

Excursions and other student activities scheduled throughout the day have been postponed.

"Our hearts are with the victims of this tragic incident and with the New Orleans community this morning," HISD said in a statement released Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officials said the suspect was "hell-bent" on killing as many people as possible when he drove a rented pickup truck around barricades and plowed his vehicle through a crowd of New Year's revelers at a high rate of speed. After mowing down numerous people over a three-block stretch on the famed thoroughfare while firing shots into the crowd, the suspect allegedly got out of the truck wielding an assault rifle and opened fire on police officers, law enforcement officials briefed on the incident told ABC News. Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, sources said. At least two police officers were shot and wounded, authorities said.

The Ford F-150 Lightning truck driven by the suspect has ties to the Houston area, sources confirmed to ABC13.

The electric truck with Texas plates was rented via the app Turo, a vehicle-sharing platform, from a man in Houston. Sources say the truck was then observed Tuesday in north Harris County around Treaschwig Road and Aldine Westfield Road around 10:15 a.m., and then again at 11:10 a.m.

At 12:15 p.m., the truck was reportedly observed in Baytown, Texas, heading east on I-10 in the direction of New Orleans, sources tell ABC13.

ABC News spoke to the truck's owner, who confirmed he rented the vehicle to an individual through Turo. The owner said he is currently talking to the FBI and declined to comment further.

ABC13 previously reported on the Waltrip High School band's trip to New Orleans to perform at the Sugar Bowl.

Back in September 2024, HISD said no to the trip because administrators didn't feel as though New Orleans was safe.

HISD officials eventually changed their minds and allowed the band to travel.

After learning about the situation, Houston Mayor John Whitmire offered an HPD escort for the trip. It's unclear if that ultimately happened.

