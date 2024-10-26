New Downtown Houston art installation to pay tribute to trailblazing Black female politicians

A new art installation in Downtown Houston will honor five trailblazing Black female politicians ahead of election day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Absolute Equality: Voices of Empowerment is a new art installation honoring five trailblazing Black female politicians.

The piece is artist Reginald Adams' latest Absolute Equality project, born from his 2021 Juneteenth art installation in Galveston. Adams joined Eyewitness News to discuss his latest work.

The new art installation will be painted on the side of The Breakfast Klub on Travis Street. Adams says it will feature Vice President Kamala Harris, Shirley Chisholm, Barbara Jordan, Sheila Jackson Lee, and Mary McLeod Bethune. The mural, created in the pop art and realism style, will focus on themes of freedom, social equity, and representation.

Adams said, "Of course, we're in politics, and things are divided. You have people who love it, and you have people who hate it. That, I think, is the beauty of art. It creates new conversations around what is important. I'm following the thread of many artists over the years. That tells the story of what's happening right now in our history.

There will be community paint days for people to help bring this public art to life. Adams said the mural should be completed later this month, before the November election.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.