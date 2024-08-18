Foul play suspected after 3 found dead in Cypress when home catches fire, HCSO says

In a press conference, officials said the incident is being treated as a homicide investigation as all victims were found to have died before the fire in the Cypress area.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway on Sunday after officials said multiple bodies were found inside a northwest Harris County home following a fire.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that Precinct 4 deputies responded to the 14600 block of Plain River after a house fire call at about 7 a.m.

Preliminary information said that at least three people, two adult women and an adult man, were believed to be inside the home, which sustained severe damage due to the fire, officials said.

Investigators say the three victims were a mother, her son, and her son's girlfriend, who all lived in the same household. It was determined by officials that the victims showed signs of trauma.

Gonzalez later confirmed that due to preliminary information, all victims were found to have died prior to the fire. Investigators also believe the fire was set intentionally.

"Unfortunately, we have seen this before where an individual will commit murder and then start a fire to cover their tracks," Sgt. Michael Ritchie with HCSO said.

Officials said no other injuries were reported.

It is unclear on what caused the fire, officials said.

Investigators did tell ABC13 they have leads. They said a red corvette is of interest because it was recently purchased by the son. It was towed from the scene as evidence.

A neighbor said they heard the car door slam early this morning but did not recognize the person driving it.

"We are reviewing some video that we have been able to recover, and we are looking into some possible suspects," Ritchie said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office will be handling the investigation.

