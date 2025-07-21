Motorcyclist dies after colliding with vehicle on Atascocita Road, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with another vehicle in northeast Harris County Monday morning, according to officials.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 5 a.m., a gray Jeep Cherokee was going westbound on Atascocita Road and turning left onto Atascocita Bend Drive she was hit by a motorcyclist going eastbound on Atascocita Road.

"The driver was unable to slow down in time to avoid a collision with the Jeep," Captain S. Cheng with HCSO said. "Several (witnesses) verified that the motorcycle operator was over the speed limit."

Deputies said the motorcycle rider hit the front windshield of the Jeep, went over the vehicle, and ended up on the roadway, where he died.

According to Cheng, the motorcyclist was in his late 20s or early 30s.

The Jeep driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, the captain said.