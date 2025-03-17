Deputies say the mother may dozed off when her boyfriend pulled into a driveway and hit the child who had gotten out of the car.

Mom facing charges appears in court after her toddler fatally run over by boyfriend, officials say

A mother appeared in court Monday after officials said her 18-month-old daughter was fatally run over by her boyfriend in northwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother charged after her 18-month-old daughter was hit and killed in northwest Harris County over the weekend appeared in court Monday.

On Saturday, at about 12:30 p.m., the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 21000 block of Cook Road when the toddler was run over in the driveway of a trailer park.

According to investigators, the 18-month-old girl, who was named Cora, was in a car parked outside a trailer home when her mother, 31-year-old Morgan Ottiger, apparently dozed off.

Deputies said the toddler was able to get out of the car and was in the driveway when the mother's boyfriend, 41-year-old Cameron Link, allegedly pulled into the driveway and hit her. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ottiger, who's facing a charge of reckless serious bodily injury to a child, appeared in probable cause court on Monday. She was visibly emotional as the judge talked about the case in court.

Link has not been charged in this case but was arrested Saturday on open felony warrants. ABC13 spoke to his brother over the weekend. He said he's now raising Link's sons and wishes his brother had made different choices over the years.

"To watch it pop up on the news and all of us as a family look and shocked to see my brother on the news again, and it's not the first time. I don't know. It's heartbreaking. I am so sorry. I wish I could have done something. I reached out to save these boys. I wish I could have done something. Accident or not, a baby is a baby," Elija Coke said.

Authorities said it's possible the mother was under the influence during the incident.

The couple is also accused of delaying calling 911 after the girl was hit.

