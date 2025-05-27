'Didn't get to say goodbye': Mother says she was detained after her baby was killed in hit-and-run

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a 2-year-old who was killed in a hit-and-run last week at their apartment complex is speaking only on ABC13, making a plea for justice.

"If you hit her, if you seen anything, or seen who hit her, please, just say something," mother Allana Gray said.

Gray said she was doing errands on Wednesday while 2-year-old Egypt's father watched her and her 4-year-old brother play on their apartment steps. Gray said he ran inside to grab his phone, turned around to go back out, and was met by her four-year-old son.

"My son was coming up, he was running up the stairs, and (the father) said 'Where is your sister?' and from the top of the stairs you can see right at the parking lot, and he says when he looked up he saw her," Gray said.

Gray got the frantic call about what happened just as she was coming home, and pulled in to chaos. People had come out of their homes at the commotion, and at some point, police were called because a family member was allegedly confronting people with a firearm.

Despite all the commotion, Gray was focused on one thing.

"When I seen my baby, I almost passed out," Gray said.

Someone told her they called an ambulance, but Gray says she couldn't wait. Gray details a grueling car ride with Egypt's father trying to resuscitate her. Egypt was pronounced dead at the hospital, and Gray said she was put in cuffs.

"They detained me, they detained me, they put me in handcuffs, they put me in the back of a police car and I didn't even get to say goodbye to my baby, I didn't even get to kiss her," Gray said.

Gray said blood got on the car when she pulled up to the scene, making police suspicious of her involvement. Through receipts from her earlier errands, she said she was able to prove to police she was not home at the time of the accident, and she was released.

"I didn't leave the hospital until 5 in the morning. The entire time, I spent my time in the back of the police car," Gray said.

Back home, she's left to hold onto the memories of her daughter and wonder how no one could take responsibility for what happened.

"She was smart, she was funny, she had a big attitude, she had a big personality, she was so loving and caring, she was a protector," Gray said.

Gray said the whole thing happened in a second. She said her children were always supervised and never left in dangerous situations.

Gray said she now wants to see movement in the case. She said her four-year-old son, a witness to the tragedy, has yet to be interviewed by police.

Police told ABC13 there is no update in the case. They have yet to share information about a vehicle or person of interest.

