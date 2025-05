Houston police investigating fatal crash that killed 2-year-old girl on Ocee Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A two-year-old girl was killed in a crash at 3400 Ocee Street in Houston on Wednesday night, police announced.

Details are limited, and the Houston Police Department announced that the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

