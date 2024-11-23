Montrose mom says she saw staffer 'manhandle' her 3-year-old on preschool's live stream

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Montrose mother says she was mortified by what she saw on the livestream at her three-year-old daughter's preschool.

"This is a grown woman who is literally manhandling a 3-year-old," Jasmine Adams, the child's mother, told ABC13.

Adams said that when she tuned into the livestream Tuesday, she saw a Kipling Street Academy staffer forcing her daughter, Legacy, to the ground.

"I literally see the teacher lifting her off the ground and then just like slamming her onto the floor on her butt," Adams said.

Later in the video, the same staffer leads the child by her arm to a chair.

"You can see my daughter's footing. She doesn't have her footing. And she's like dragging her," Adams said.

Adams said that other conduct she deemed disturbing happened before she began recording the livestream on her phone.

The Houston Police Department confirmed that Adams filed a police report on Thursday. She's also asking the school to give her the full video recording.

"Some people may feel like it's okay to be physical with a 3-year-old. I, on the other hand, do not agree. I don't think that it's OK, at any time, to touch another person's child," Adams said.

Kipling Street Academy didn't respond to Eyewitness News' request for comment.

But in a voice message left for Adams Friday, a woman Adams identifies as the school's owner tells her they've addressed the matter with the staffer in question.

The message goes on to claim that Adams' daughter was climbing on a table and had previously kicked her teachers.

"To brush it under the rug and blame the 3-year-old, us, as a community, that we should be outraged," Adams said.

Adams has pulled her daughter from the school and wants the staffer to be held accountable.

"You definitely need to take some maybe some anger management classes, some stress classes," Adams said. "I'm not calling for her to lose her job because nobody's perfect. People make mistakes."

