Man charged after his 28-year-old wife found stabbed in driveway, Montgomery Co. officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old woman is in the hospital after being stabbed in Montgomery County, allegedly by her husband.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said just after 8 p.m. on Friday, it responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing at a home on Rio Bravo Boulevard in the Conroe area.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman lying in the driveway with a stab wound to her neck, the sheriff's office said. She was taken to the hospital, where officials say she remains critical but is expected to be OK.

The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jose Rafael Silva Figera, was placed into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MCSO said Figera, who is the woman's husband, allegedly admitted to multiple witnesses that he was responsible for her injuries.

The 28-year-old woman's identity is pending family notification.

According to the sheriff's office, Figera is from Venezuela, and his immigration status is unknown and being reviewed.

The stabbing remains under investigation.