A Texans' victory Monday would mark their first win over the Cowboys since 2018 and at AT&T Stadium.

The way we were: Looking back at when the Texans beat the Cowboys in 2002 inaugural game

The Houston Texans (6-4) will face the Dallas Cowboys (3-6) in a primetime matchup Monday on ABC13 that will mark just their seventh meeting.

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans (6-4) will face the Dallas Cowboys (3-6) in a primetime matchup Monday that will mark just their seventh meeting since the Texans became a franchise.

Our coverage of this Lone Star showdown begins at 6:30 p.m. with our Countdown to Kickoff special. Mayra Moreno, Jonathan Bruce, Greg Bailey, Bob Slovak and Spencer Tillman will get you ready for the game, which follows at 7 p.m. on ABC13.

Houston may be hoping history repeats itself just based on their first contest versus the Cowboys on Sept. 8, 2002.

Twenty-two years ago, there was a lot going on, particularly in pop culture.

It was the year Halle Berry made Oscars history, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake broke up, and Disney's "Lilo and Stitch" was released.

Sports moments that year were even more pivotal.

The Los Angeles Lakers nabbed a third consecutive NBA title, Lisa Leslie made WNBA history, Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus, and Mike Tyson lost his bout with Lennox Lewis.

Well, history did repeat itself in some ways for Tyson, we suppose.

The Texans inaugural game that early September happened at a rowdy, then - Reliant Stadium, the announcers noting the crowd noise. Nearly 70,000 people attended.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Texans owner Bob McNair were all on hand as expected to watch the latter's No. 1 pick in the draft, quarterback David Carr, lead the nascent Houston team against the legendary running back Emmitt Smith and Dallas.

Video from ABC13's archives shows boxer and entrepreneur George Foreman in the suites, taking in the sights, too.

That first meeting between the Lone Star rivals ended in a 19-10 Texans victory during Sunday Night Football on ESPN. It was also the first time an expansion team had won its opening game since the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears in 1961, according to the NFL.

And even though we're fast forwarding two decades, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Both teams will enter Monday night's game looking to snap a losing streak.

If the Texans do it, it'll be their first victory over the Cowboys since 2018.

Right now, the Cowboys lead the series over the Texans 4-2-0.

Here's what's happened in each of their meetings.

Sept. 8, 2002 - Texans defeat Cowboys, 19-10 in Houston

Oct. 15, 2006 - Cowboys defeat Texans, 34-6 in Irving

Sept. 26, 2010 - Cowboys defeat Texans, 27-13 in Houston

Oct. 5, 2014 - Cowboys defeat Texans, 20-17 in overtime in Arlington

Oct. 7, 2018 - Texans defeat Cowboys, 19-16 in overtime in Houston

Dec. 11, 2022 - Cowboys defeat Texans, 27-23 in Arlington

This also means a win for the Texans Monday night would be their first ever at AT &T Stadium. But it seems even the Cowboys can't get comfortable at home. They're 0-4 at their own stadium this year.

On Monday, the Cowboys will be without star quarterback Dak Prescott, the franchise star who's now recovering from a season-ending hamstring injury and surgery.

Here's what else to know.

Rush reprise

Cooper Rush played poorly from the start after entering the game against the Eagles with a 5-1 record filling in for Prescott. He dropped a snap to give Philadelphia the ball inside the Dallas 20-yard line, leading to a 7-0 deficit.

Rush had 45 yards passing, the fewest for a Dallas starter since 37 late in 2015, another lost season for the Cowboys. The four-game losing streak is the longest since 2020, when Prescott was out after Week 5 with a broken ankle.

"You're going to get your (rear end) smacked sometimes," Rush said. "The beauty is that it's right back to it the next week. It's right here right in front of you and it doesn't really allow you to really dwell on the last game as much."

Second-half struggles

Houston has led at halftime each of the past four games, only to lose three. The problems start with an offense that has scored just 15 points with no touchdowns in that stretch. The Texans were shut out in the second half against Detroit after leading by 16 at halftime.

"With the inefficiencies, not only offensively, but defensively, it's just a matter of us focusing in and being on the details of our job," Ryans said.

Pressuring Stroud

The Cowboys had trouble pressuring quarterbacks when star pass rusher Micah Parsons was out four games with a high ankle sprain. He sacked Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts twice in his return, as did DeMarvion Overshown. The second-year linebacker leads Dallas with four sacks.

"When Micah is on the field, he's going to create more one-on-ones for others," McCarthy said. "That was definitely the case."

Collins' comeback

Houston should get a boost with the expected return of star receiver Nico Collins, who has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury. Collins was activated from injured reserve last week and should play if he practices all week, as Ryans indicated he would.

Despite the lengthy absence, Collins leads the team with 567 yards receiving. His return will help improve a passing game that has struggled without him and Stefon Diggs, out for the season with a knee injury.

"Any time you get him back, it's going to help everybody," Ryans said.

ESPN and the Associated Press contributed to this report.