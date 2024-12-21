3-year-old accidentally shoots mom after getting ahold of gun in vehicle in SW Houston, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after deputies say her 3-year-old accidentally fired shots in southwest Houston on Friday night.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the toddler got ahold of a gun inside their vehicle near Bissonnet Street and unintentionally shot his mother.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He said the woman was taken to the hospital and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities didn't provide further details and said an investigation is underway.

