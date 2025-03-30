24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Car mechanic in critical condition after being hit multiple times in north Houston shooting

KTRK logo
Sunday, March 30, 2025 12:44AM
Car mechanic in critical condition after being hit multiple times in north Houston shooting
A mobile car mechanic is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the head in north Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mobile car mechanic is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in the head in north Houston.

Police say a man in a white SUV belonging to Ace Mobile Mechanics pulled up to a house on the 1900 block of Eubanks Street to pick up someone around 11:15 a.m.

While the victim was waiting, police said another person drove up and opened fire.

The windshield and a back right window were hit multiple times. The driver's side window shattered.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots and saw a car speeding off.

At last check, investigators had no vehicle or suspect description.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW