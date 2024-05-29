'Moana 2' sets sail with 1st teaser trailer: Watch now

Get ready to set sail, because the first teaser trailer for "Moana 2" is here.

The clip, which shows Moana (Auli'i Cravalho) and Maui (Dwayne Johnson) taking to the seas once more, debuted online Wednesday.

At one point, Moana explains more about the goal of the new adventure, saying: "This is a call from the ancestors to sail to new skies and reconnect our people across the entire ocean."

This image released by Walt Disney Animation Studios shows a scene from "Moana 2," expected in theaters November 2024. Walt Disney Animation Studios via AP

Maui makes a grand entrance at the end, picking up the accident-prone rooster Heihei and proclaiming "boat snack" before snatching up the adorable pot-belly pet pig Pua and exclaiming "boat snack upgrade."

"Bacon and eggs?!" he yells. "Why didn't you bring the pig last time?"

A press release described the highly-anticipated sequel as following Moana "on an expansive journey in search of people beyond the shores of Motunui."

"Joined by Maui and a brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-last waters for an adventure unlike anything she's ever faced," the tease continued.

"Moana 2" opens in theaters Nov. 27.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station and "Good Morning America."