Former Dodgers and Yankees pitcher heads to Houston

Caleb Ferguson was a member of two of Houston's biggest rivals: the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the passionate reaction of the Astros shipping off Joey Loperfido and two other young players for a starting pitcher on an expiring deal yet to wear off, Houston's front office went back to the market on Tuesday to add a former Dodgers and Yankees relief pitcher to the bullpen.

ESPN's Buster Olney reported that left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson is heading to the American League West with hours to spare in Major League Baseball's trade deadline at 5 p.m. CT.

The ballclub confirmed the swap that includes shipping minor-league pitcher Kelly Austin and international bonus pool money.

Ferguson is the second left-handed hurler heading to Houston after Monday night's acquisition of former Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, whom the Astros got in exchange for outfielder/first baseman Joey Loperfido, pitcher Jake Bloss, and minor-league infielder Will Wagner, the son of franchise great Billy Wagner.

At 55-51, the Astros have a slim percentage lead over the Seattle Mariners for first in the AL West heading into Tuesday night's second of three games against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ahead of the game, the team announced it called up outfielder Pedro Leon, who will wear No. 4, to take Loperfido's place on the roster. The club also said Kyle Tucker, who hasn't played since June 3 when he suffered a leg contusion, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Finally, Kikuchi will report to the team on Wednesday, the Astros said.

More about Caleb Ferguson

New York Yankees relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros on Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Houston. AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

Houston marks Ferguson's third different team since last October.

The Los Angeles Dodgers drafted the Ohio native out of high school in the 38th round of the 2014 MLB Draft and later called him up in 2018, appearing in that year's postseason during L.A.'s World Series run.

Ferguson has twice undergone Tommy John surgery, the latest during the 2020 season, which forced him to miss the entire 2021 season. But in 2022, he rebounded to a career-best 1.82 ERA across 35 innings pitched.

Ferguson remained in Dodger Blue until after the 2023 season when L.A. traded him to New York and the Yankees Pinstripes.

In New York, the 27-year-old appeared in 42 games and pitched 33.1 innings, allowing 34 hits, 19 earned runs, 16 walks, and five home runs for a 5.13 ERA.

The current Astros lineup has either one or two at-bats against Ferguson, most were retired via groundout or flyout. Yanier Diaz owns a walk against Ferguson.

SEE ALSO: Houston trades Loperfido, Billy Wagner's son Will in deadline deal for starting arm