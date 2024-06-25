Mother who was hit by Missouri City PD officer in crash that also killed her son was HISD counselor

Angela and Mason Stewart were killed on the boy's 16th birthday when a Missouri City police officer T-boned their vehicle Thursday, officials said.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother who was hit and killed along with her 16-year-old son by a Missouri City police car last week was a Houston ISD counselor.

The mother and son were identified as 53-year-old Angela Stewart and 16-year-old Mason Stewart.

"It is with deep regret that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community," Asst. principal Tonya Chevalier wrote in a letter to parents last week, saying their counselor, Angela Stewart, "passed away unexpectedly."

The district said it would have support available for students, parents, and school personnel.

Authorities said the crash happened on June 20 after an officer received a call of a robbery in progress at about 8:42 p.m. at an ATM in the 1600 block of Cartwright.

According to police, a man armed with a handgun approached a victim and robbed them of $200 before fleeing in a silver Honda Civic. The victim reportedly followed the suspect while talking to 911.

Meanwhile, the officer responding to that ATM robbery was heading eastbound in the 16-1700 block of Cartwright Road when the Stewarts pulled out of a Dollar Tree parking lot. That's when the officer T-boned their vehicle, police said.

Mason had received his license recently and was driving, officials added. He and his mother died at the scene.

The family of the victims told ABC13 it was Mason's 16th birthday.

The officer was taken to a hospital but was released shortly after.

Witnesses described the crash, saying they heard a loud sound and then saw the police cruiser crush the other vehicle and catch fire. Hours after the crash happened, a person was found in the back of the police cruiser, authorities told ABC13.

Video shows first responders frantically pulling him out of the cruiser to give him aid. However, police haven't been able to explain why that person was in the back of the patrol car or why it took so long to discover the person was there.

The person in the back of his patrol car was taken to Ben Taub Hospital. Police said he was not arrested, and his condition wasn't immediately known.

Last week, police said they are still investigating why a person was in the cruiser as it goes against policy for officers to respond to calls if they already have someone in custody.

Missouri City police said the officer has been with the department for just under a year. He came to Missouri City from a prior agency, where he had about two years of experience.

Authorities are also investigating whether he had on his cruiser's lights and sirens before the deadly crash.