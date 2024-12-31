Search continues for Oklahoma child who was swept away in Texas floodwaters on Christmas Eve

SHERMAN, Texas -- Authorities in Sherman, Texas, are not giving up hope and are still searching for a missing 8-year-old girl from Oklahoma.

Clara Robinson was traveling with her family on Christmas Eve.

They left Durant, Oklahoma, and headed to McKinney, Texas, when their car left the road and hydroplaned into a drainage ditch.

First responders removed four people from the vehicle, but Clara and her father, Will Robinson, were swept away.

Officials said he was later found dead after trying to save Clara from the rising floodwaters.

Searchers resumed their search Sunday morning and said they were targeting large piles of driftwood.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.