Man shot in chest, another assaulted while walking in Midtown, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is telling people to avoid being out at night in Midtown after a man was shot and another was pistol-whipped Friday overnight.

According to authorities, two men were approached by a Hispanic male suspect and several women who asked to borrow a phone at about 2 a.m.

For unknown reasons, the suspect fired his weapon four times, hitting one man in his chest, officials said. Then, he pistol-whipped the second man.

Both men were taken to the hospital, but their condition remains unknown.

Lt. Jose Salazar said the victims were just walking. He advised people to avoid walking at night, citing that there are "mean, crazy people out here."

HPD says they are confident that they will catch the suspects.