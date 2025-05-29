HPD releases identity of 22-year-old suspect charged in fatal METRO bus shooting in SW Houston

A person is dead after being shot on board a METRO bus in southwest Houston on Friday afternoon.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 22-year-old is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing a man on a METRO bus following an argument last week, the Houston Police Department said.

Carltonio Jackson is charged with murder in the death of 35-year-old Phillip Ogiemwonyi,

The shooting happened near the 2100 block of West Bellfort and Kirby just after 2:30 last Friday

According to police, Jackson and Ogiemwonyi were on board the bus in the back when the two began arguing with each other. It remains unclear what they argued about.

Witnesses who spoke to police said the suspect then pulled out a gun and hit the 35-year-old with it first before trying to fight him physically. At one point, the suspect fired, fatally hitting the man.

"They got into some argument back there in the back, and that's when it all started," a witness said. "After he got hit in the head with a pistol... he started taking off his clothes like he wanted to squabble with that guy."

Jackson ran from the scene before the police arrived. Officers found Ogiemwonyi on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died, HPD said.

Officials began an hours-long search for the 22-year-old, which turned into days.

The next day, HPD released surveillance images of Jackson from the bus's cameras. He is still at large.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Carltonio Jackson is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at713-308-3600or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.