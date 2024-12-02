Vandal damages memorial of 17-year-old shot and killed by multiple gunmen in Alief area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department released a new surveillance photo of what they say is the suspect vehicle in a shooting that killed a 17-year-old.

The image is not very clear, but a dark-colored SUV can be seen. Investigators said they are working to find better surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspects.

The 17-year-old's family identified him as Alief Taylor High School student Jose Rodriguez.

Rodriguez was shot and killed in southwest Houston on Saturday, and police have yet to make any arrests.

Witnesses told ABC13 that Rodriguez was walking along Caddo Lake Lane, near Devonshire Drive, about a block from his house, late in the evening, when a vehicle approached him at an intersection.

Houston police told Eyewitness News that Rodriguez was going to meet up with those suspects.

"(Rodriguez) approached the vehicle on foot, had some words, approached the passenger side, had some words, went to the driver side, had some words. The gentleman inside the vehicle stepped out, and gunfire ensued," HPD Sgt. Clint Ponder said.

In an update, police said that Rodriguez also fired shots back, possibly hitting the suspects and the vehicle seen on the newly released surveillance image.

A memorial was set up at the intersection with a photo of Rodriguez.

But on Monday morning, someone who knew him sent Eyewitness News photos of the memorial destroyed.

ABC13 spoke to one neighbor who said she thinks it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday based on surveillance.

The memorial has since been rebuilt, ready for the family to host a vigil Monday night.

