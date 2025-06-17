CMA Fest announces all-star lineup for ABC special

Dierks Bentley, Cody Johnson, Megan Moroney, Kelsea Ballerini and more will sing their hits on "CMA Fest," airing June 26 on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Country music stars, assemble!

The best of the best in country music will perform on "CMA Fest presented by SoFi."

The three-hour special features fun collaborations and unforgettable performances that took place during this year's CMA Fest in Nashville, the world's biggest country music festival. Jelly Roll, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Shaboozey are just some of the notable names performing.

"They're the greatest of the greatest fans," Bentley told On The Red Carpet. "It's an honor to sing for them. I'm grateful have the chance to be on that stage and tell them how much I love them."

"To see all the country music artists come every year and give their time, it makes me proud to be a part of it," said Darius Rucker.

Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson have double duty. They host and perform on the special.

"When I walked onto the stage with Cody last night and it was our first time to walk out of the darkness and into the stadium and see 70-thousand people! That's been my favorite "oooh" moment," said McBryde.

"CMA Fest presented by SoFi" airs Thursday, June 26, at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The full list of songs performed is below.

Trace Adkins - "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk"

Jason Aldean - "Whiskey Drink"

Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt - "It's A Great Day To Be Alive"

Kelsea Ballerini - "Baggage"

Dierks Bentley - "She Hates Me"

Dierks Bentley and Zach Top - "Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go)" and "Mountain Music" Medley

Brooks & Dunn and Lainey Wilson - "Play Something Country"

Brooks & Dunn and Marcus King - "Rock My World (Little Country Girl)"

Luke Bryan - "Country Song Came On"

Jordan Davis - "Bar None"

Riley Green - "Worst Way"

Cody Johnson - "The Fall"

Cody Johnson and Carín León - "She Hurts Like Tequila"

Brandon Lake and Jelly Roll - "Hard Fought Hallelujah"

Ella Langley - "weren't for the wind"

Ashley McBryde - "Rattlesnake Preacher"

Parker McCollum - "What Kinda Man"

Scotty McCreery - "Five More Minutes"

Megan Moroney - "Am I Okay?"

Rascal Flatts - "Life Is A Highway"

Rascal Flatts and Carly Pearce - "My Wish"

The Red Clay Strays - "No One Else Like Me"

Darius Rucker - "Wagon Wheel"

Dylan Scott - "Country Till I Die"

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll - "Amen"

Blake Shelton - "Stay Country or Die Tryin'"

Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins - "Hillbilly Bone"

Zach Top - "I Never Lie"

Keith Urban - "Straight Line"

Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug - "All The Way"

