LA Mayor Karen Bass fires LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley 'effective immediately' | LIVE

LA Mayor Karen Bass fires LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley 'effective immediately'

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Friday afternoon said she met with and removed LAFD Chief Kristin Crowley "effective immediately."

"Acting in the best interests of Los Angeles' public safety, and for the operations of the Los Angeles Fire Department, I have removed Kristin Crowley as Fire Chief," Bass said in a statement. "We know that 1,000 firefighters that could have been on duty on the morning the fires broke out were instead sent home on Chief Crowley's watch. Furthermore, a necessary step to an investigation was the President of the Fire Commission telling Chief Crowley to do an after action report on the fires. The Chief refused. These require her removal. The heroism of our firefighters - during the Palisades fire and every single day - is without question. Bringing new leadership to the Fire Department is what our city needs."

Bass said she would discuss the matter at a morning press conference.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley (left) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (right). (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File/ Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Meanwhile, Bass announced she has appointed former Chief Deputy Ronnie Villanueva, a 41-year LAFD veteran, as interim fire chief.

Bass' opponent in the previous mayoral race and one of her most outspoken critics, billionaire Rick Caruso, quickly criticized Crowley's removal.

"It is very disappointing that Mayor Bass has decided to fire Chief Kristin Crowley," Caruson said on social media. "Chief Crowley served Los Angeles well and spoke honestly about the severe and profoundly ill-conceived budget cuts the Bass administration made to the LAFD. That courage to speak the truth was

Caruso owns a shopping mall in the Pacific Palisades. The mall survived the deadly wildfire because Caruso employed his own private resources to fight the fires.

"While the Department is in the experienced and expert hands of Chief Villanueva, my office will lead a national search and I will speak directly with firefighters and Angelenos about what they want to see in their next permanent Chief," Bass added.

