Retired school principal charged with possession of child porn, Montgomery Co. officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A retired Texas educator was arrested on child porn charges after a search warrant was carried out at his home in The Woodlands last week.

The Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable's Office said Curtis John Locklear is charged with possession of child pornography.

Throughout their investigation, deputies learned Locklear had worked as a school principal in the Austin area and had "frequent and prolonged contact with children over the course of his career."

The constable's office is asking anyone with more information about this case to come forward.

