Lawyer who pleaded guilty of slipping abortion drugs to pregnant wife faces new charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The disgraced attorney who spiked his wife's drink with an abortion drug was arrested again Wednesday. This time, he's accused of violating a civil protection order taken out by his ex-wife.

The order has been in place since 2022, when Mason and Catherine Herring divorced.

That same year, he admitted to spiking her water with the abortion drug Misoprostol, which she told a court caused her to give birth 10 weeks early.

Last year, Mason Herring was sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of probation but was still supposed to stay at least 500 feet away from his ex-wife and cease communication with her because of the protection order.

Yet court records show Catherine Herring told police he tried calling her twice on Feb.11.

Mason Herring is also accused of violating the 500-foot perimeter two times during supervised visits with his three children.

As one of the visits at his apartment was wrapping up, on Feb.22, police say he lingered in the lobby until Catherine Herring arrived to pick up the children. Police say he even looked out of the window and told the children she was there.

On March 23, police say he pulled up "nearby" in a vehicle while his ex-wife was dropping the children off.

Prosecutors allege Mason Herring knew full well when Catherine Herring would be arriving to drop off the children.

The District Attorney's Office has filed a motion to deny bail in the case and is also working to recuse itself.

Harris County District Attorney Sean Teare once worked for the law firm that represented Mason Herring in the abortion case.

