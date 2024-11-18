Man and woman shot in apparent robbery near Rice Village, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is in critical condition after being shot during an apparent robbery overnight.

Police say a man who was with the woman was also shot. He's expected to be OK.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Monday outside of a dance studio on Sunset Boulevard, just east of Kirby Drive, in the Southampton neighborhood near Rice Village.

According to Houston police, the man and woman were walking toward their car when a man came out of a vehicle and robbed them, shooting both victims in the stomach.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police said the man is stable and the woman was taken into surgery.

Investigators believe the suspect followed the man and the woman before the robbery and shooting. Police said the suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle and got away with some of the victims' belongings -- including a watch and jewelry.

"From what we know, they were visiting an establishment. This is a dance studio. We're not sure if they were coming from the studio or if they went and ate somewhere with friends and then got dropped off. We're still getting some more details on that," Lt. G. Gutierrez said.

Further description of the suspect or the white vehicle he was in were not immediately released.

