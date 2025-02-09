2 dead after crashing into utility pole, causing power outage in NW Houston neighborhood, HPD says

At least 700+ were impacted after a deadly crash caused a wide power outage in NW Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman are dead following a crash on Highway 6 Sunday morning that caused a power outage to the nearby neighborhood, affecting hundreds of residents, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened near Patterson Street just before 3 a.m. Officials said the two were traveling in a Toyota Rav 4 that appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed before veering off the roadway and struck a utility pole. HPD said the car then flipped over multiple times and landed upside down.

Cy-Fair EMS arrived and had to extract the man from the vehicle and found the woman had been ejected. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, HPD said.

Police did not say if alcohol was a factor.

Officials said that the car's impact on the utility pole knocked out power in much of the neighborhood, leading to Pine Forest.

CenterPoint Energy said it was aware of the situation and is working to restore power to affected residents. According to the CenterPoint outage tracker, 708 people were without power at 6 a.m.

By 7 a.m., 149 customers were without power, with an estimated restoration time of just after 10:30 a.m.

