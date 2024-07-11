WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man and woman found shot to death inside truck in north Houston, HPD says

KTRK logo
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a man and a woman found shot inside a pickup truck along W. Gulf Bank Road Wednesday night, police said.

At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of the West Gulf Bank Road. There, officers found a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man inside a truck with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW