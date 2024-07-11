Man and woman found shot to death inside truck in north Houston, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a man and a woman found shot inside a pickup truck along W. Gulf Bank Road Wednesday night, police said.

At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of the West Gulf Bank Road. There, officers found a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man inside a truck with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.