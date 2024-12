Man shot while taking out trash in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot while taking out the garbage in northwest Harris County on Christmas Day, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

Authorities say the in-progress shooting call happened on Wednesday in the 24000 block of Wild Horse Lane.

Law enforcement describe the victim as a 37-year-old man.

Details regarding what happened are still limited.