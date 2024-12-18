Man shot twice by robbery suspect who took off with his cellphone in Uptown area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was ambushed and shot in a parking lot robbery on Chevy Chase Drive in the Uptown area overnight, according to police.

Now, Houston police are searching for the gunman.

Thankfully, police believe the victim is going to be OK after being shot in the arm and leg.

The robbery happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Winrock Boulevard and Chevy Chase Drive.

"The way our complainant said it is that he just walked up and shot him and then took his things," Lt. R. Willkens said.

Investigators said the victim's cellphone was among the stolen items. It's unclear what else may have been stolen.

According to HPD, the victim was able to run and get some help and is now recovering in the hospital.

Investigators did not immediately release a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about what happened is encouraged to contact HPD's robbery division at (713) 308-0700.

