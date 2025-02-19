Man killed in front of child, girlfriend in apparent drive-by shooting at gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot to death in front of his young child and girlfriend at a northside gas station overnight.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the 8100 block of W. Tidwell at about 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday

According to HPD, the man in his 20s arrived at the gas station with his girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter to get air in their tires. The man then went inside to grab quarters and returned to the car.

Officials said that is when a black vehicle drove through the parking lot and opened fire, hitting the man who was outside at the tire pump. HPD said the gunfire came from the passenger side of the suspect vehicle.

The woman and child, who were in the car, were not injured, according to police.

CPR was performed on the man, officials said, but he died at the scene.

HPD did not provide any additional details or give a possible description of the suspect.

