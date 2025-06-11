Man shot and killed while allegedly trying to rob person in Midtown, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed while allegedly trying to rob a person in Midtown on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say at about 5:30 p.m., a man approached another man and announced a robbery. Police say the man being robbed shot the alleged robber.

Skyeye flew over the scene at 2220 Main Street near Webster, where a body appeared to be lying on the ground.

According to Houston police, the shooter stayed at the scene and surrendered to officers.

Police don't know if the alleged robber was armed.

Investigators say they will talk to the District Attorney's Office to see how they want to proceed.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts.

