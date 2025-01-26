Suspect on the run after shootout in Galleria area where man was grazed in the head, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say one man is on the run, and another was injured after an apparent shootout in the Gallera on Saturday evening.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Chimney Rock Road near Fairdale.

Witnesses who spoke with the Houston Police Department said a driver in a black Cadillac Escalade and someone in a white Acura SUV pulled into a strip mall parking lot and began arguing.

"The guy says, 'What do you want?' The guy from the black truck and I love myself because I say, 'Over here, something's gonna be happening,'" Joanne Lujan said.

Not long after Lujan returned to her business, she said she and the business owner next door heard three gunshots.

Saad Almani said his son was driving on Chimney Rock when he saw the Escalade and Acura racing south.

"After he passed them, he heard the shooting, and the Escalade come behind him, and he saw him; he was bleeding," Almani said.

According to police, the Escalade's driver was grazed

in the head by a bullet but managed to drive himself to another store near Richmond and Sage.

An Eyewitness News crew counted seven bullet holes in his windshield, but the victim is expected to survive. Officials said there was a gun recovered from his truck.

Seconds after the shooting, surveillance video shows the Acura driving northbound on Chimney Rock on the wrong side of the road.

The Acura was later recovered near Westheimer and Hillcroft, but the driver had already fled.

Police said the driver is described as a white man in his 40s.

"Based on the information that we have, the suspect opened fire first, and then the victim returned fire," said Lt. Lewis Parker with the Houston Police Department.

HPD did not elaborate on what possibly led up to the shooting.

