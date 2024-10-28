Man shot by Deer Park police after woman shot during domestic disturbance at apartment, police say

When police arrived at the scene, a young girl came running outside, followed by a man with a gun. The man's wife was found shot in the abdomen inside the apartment.

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot, one of them by a police officer, at a Deer Park apartment overnight, according to officials.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on East San Augustine Street near Center Street.

Investigators said the man and woman who were shot are married. They are both in the hospital recovering after undergoing surgery, according to the Deer Park Police Department.

Police said they received a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. Monday. On the call, dispatchers could allegedly hear some kind of disturbance happening in the background.

When officers arrived at the scene, a young girl came running outside, followed by a man with a gun.

Officers gave him verbal commands to drop the gun, but he reportedly didn't listen, according to DPPD. Officers shot him twice in the abdomen and face.

When police entered the apartment, they found a woman who had been shot in the abdomen.

Investigators said there was also a second child inside the home. Both children were physically unharmed.

"The adults were in a relationship and I think they were married, but [ he is ] the stepfather to the children," Lt. Chris Brown said.

The officer who shot the man twice will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, per the department's policy.

