Man shot and killed during argument at gathering with colleagues in SE Houston: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A get together between work friends took a deadly turn Sunday morning in the city's southeast side, according to the Houston Police Department.

The deadly shooting happened at about 3:29 a.m. in the 3600 block of Mainer. Police said the residents invited over a couple of work colleagues, and they were drinking together, hanging out, when an argument ensued.

According to officers, an argument was between one of the guests and one of the residents, which prompted the suspect to pull out a weapon and shoot the guest.

As of 8 a.m., the scene remains under investigation.

The names of the suspect and victim have not been released.

