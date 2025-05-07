24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man jumps off bridge and dies after stabbing woman in domestic incident in Clear Lake area, HPD says

KTRK logo
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 9:23PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a domestic incident after they say a man stabbed a woman before taking his own life.

The Houston Police Department said it all unfolded at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday when a man attacked a woman at an apartment in the Clear Lake area.

HPD said the woman survived that incident. The man, however, died after he jumped off a tollway bridge a short time later, police added.

Officials did not reveal additional information, though an investigation is underway.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW