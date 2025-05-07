Man jumps off bridge and dies after stabbing woman in domestic incident in Clear Lake area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a domestic incident after they say a man stabbed a woman before taking his own life.

The Houston Police Department said it all unfolded at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday when a man attacked a woman at an apartment in the Clear Lake area.

HPD said the woman survived that incident. The man, however, died after he jumped off a tollway bridge a short time later, police added.

Officials did not reveal additional information, though an investigation is underway.